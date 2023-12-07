Hong Kong, Dec 7 (AP) China's exports rose in November, the first increase since April, while imports fell, according to customs data released Thursday.

Exports rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to USD 291.9 billion, a sign that demand may be picking up after months, but imports fell 0.6 per cent, to USD 223.5 billion, after they climbed 3 per cent in October.

Also Read | PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen Disappeared, Allegedly Picked Up by Pakistan's Secret Agencies.

China has been grappling with sluggish foreign trade this year amid slack global demand and a stalled recovery, despite the country's reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

The trade surplus of USD 68.4 billion was up 21 per cent compared to October's USD 56.5 billion.

Also Read | GOP Presidential Debate: Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy To Spar at Fourth Republican Presidential Debate As Chris Christie Expected To Attack Donald Trump.

Demand for Chinese exports has been weak since the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)