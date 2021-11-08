Beijing [China], November 8 (ANI): Local authorities in several districts in the Chinese city of Heihe located on the border with Russia have called on residents to temporarily suspend the purchase of goods from the regions where COVID-19 infections are on the rise, Sputnik reported.

The decision was made after the COVID-19 was detected on the packages of goods purchased by residents of Erenhot city in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The local authorities urged residents not to order anything from abroad yet, so as not to put the employees of logistics companies and themselves at risk of contracting the virus, Russian News agency reported.

Also Read | Coronavirus Update: Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 250 MN.

According to the agency, logistics and courier companies are ordered to seal up goods already received from abroad and place them in a specially designated area, after which they should report to the local epidemic prevention and control authorities.

Those violating the order will be held accountable if they are responsible for coronavirus spread.

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Files Lawsuit Against UK Minister Dominic Raab, Prison for Preventing Marriage with Fiancee.

Heihe introduced a strict lockdown on October 28 after its Aihui district reported one locally transmitted case of the coronavirus, as well as three asymptomatic cases. Local authorities have established strict control over the movement of the population, Sputnik reported.

To date, over 200 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)