Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C, which was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 13:02 p.m. (Beijing time) on Saturday, failed to enter the preset orbit.

Abnormal performance was identified during the rocket's flight, said the launch center.

The cause of the failure is under investigation. (ANI/Xinhua)

