Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): In a fresh wave of religious repression, Chinese authorities launched extensive raids on monasteries and private homes in the Amdo region of eastern Tibet, forcibly seizing photographs of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The crackdown was carried out by local Tibetan officials acting under direct orders from China and county administrations, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, three Tibetan cadres led coordinated operations targeting Tashi Khyil Monastery in Labrang, along with nearby villages such as Thangnag, Ngonchak, Ledruk, Sangkhok, and Marteng. During the raids, they confiscated four large bags filled with framed portraits of the Dalai Lama, removing them from both monastic residences and private Tibetan homes. Residents stated that the searches were intrusive and intimidating, forcing many to surrender sacred photos of their revered spiritual leader.

In Marteng alone, officials filled three full bags and were working on a fourth. The outlet noted that the inspecting officers, ironically, Tibetans themselves, praised families who had hidden the photos beforehand, labelling them as "obedient" citizens loyal to state directives.

Although the raids were reportedly conducted without physical assaults or arrests, many residents were left terrified and demoralised by the sudden crackdown. Communication with locals in the area has since been severed, leaving the current status of the situation unknown.

This operation is part of China's broader campaign to erase symbols of Tibetan identity and devotion. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, most notably in 2021, when residents of Zawonpo village in Kardze were ordered to remove all portraits of the Dalai Lama and replace them with images of Chinese leaders. Citizens were coerced into signing pledges renouncing the possession or display of the Dalai Lama's photo, under threat of losing state benefits, as cited by Phayul.

These latest raids reflect China's ongoing effort to criminalise spiritual loyalty under the guise of "maintaining political stability." The campaign once again exposes Beijing's deep insecurity toward Tibetan religious devotion and its determination to suffocate faith through fear, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

