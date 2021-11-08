Beijing [China], November 8 (ANI): The crucial sixth plenary session of the 19th Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee began on Monday in Beijing.

Over the next three-day, efforts will be made to cement President Xi Jinping authority and pave the way for him to retain power for an unprecedented third time in 2022.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and made explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavours.

According to Chinese state media, the plenary session will be a key gathering because it paves the way for the next year's twice-a-decade national congress.

Not only is a major reshuffle expected to take place during the congress, but the direction of the CPC for the next few decades will be charted.

Perceived in this light, as a critical event in the lead-up to next year's grand congress, the plenary session will feature factors that can be construed from historical, practical and theoretical perspectives, reported CGTN.

The document is set to look back at key events in the Party's 100-year history, reinforce unity among the Party and strengthen the authority and leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, as well as determine the Party's direction for the next few decades, said Chinese political analysts. (ANI)

