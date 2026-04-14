Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, a slew of Bollywood celebrities such as Bobby Deol and Sidharth Malhotra took to their respective social media handles and extended their warm festive greetings.

Bobby posted a picture which read, "Happy Baisakhi. May Waheguru bless you with prosperity, happiness, and peace."

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Taking to Instagram Story, Rakul Preet Singh posted, "Happy Baisakhi. May Waheguru bless you with peace, happiness, and bountiful year ahead."

Here's how Sidharth Malhotra wished everyone a happy Baisakhi.

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Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh solar New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

The festival is widely celebrated with traditional music, dance, and community gatherings, with devotees visiting gurudwaras to offer prayers and express gratitude for a bountiful harvest season. (ANI)

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