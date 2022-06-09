Beijing [China], June 9 (ANI): US' Tesla cars were not allowed on specific routes in China's Sichuan when President Xi Jinping visited the province recently.

Videos surfaced on Chinese social media showing that the traffic police are allowing other cars to go through but Tesla cars are diverted to a different route, according to media reports.

It is to be noted that the police took these actions taking security concerns in their mind and Tesla cars have many cameras and sensors as compared to other cars.

Meanwhile, US carmaker Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has returned to full production capacity. Over 40,000 vehicles have rolled off the production line since it resumed production on April 19, Xinhua News Agency citing the company.

Affected by the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, the Shanghai Gigafactory once suspended production for over 20 days.

The Gigafactory now implements a two-shift working schedule after resuming production on April 19 with about 8,000 employees back to work under the "closed-loop" production model, namely employees who live and work in isolation.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, in the first five months of this year, Tesla delivered 215,851 vehicles, up over 50 per cent year on year. In May alone, the wholesale volume of Tesla reached 32,165 vehicles, including 22,340 vehicles exported to Europe, Australia, Japan and other markets.

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is the first wholly foreign-owned car manufacturing enterprise in China. Deliveries from the Shanghai Gigafactory stood at 484,130 vehicles last year, an increase of 235 per cent from 2020 and accounting for 51.7 per cent of Tesla's global production capacity in 2021. (ANI)

