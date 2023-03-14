Kathmandu, Mar 14 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Nepal's newly-elected President Ram Chandra Paudel and said he is willing to work with him to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, consolidate mutual political trust and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Paudel, 78, was on Monday sworn in as Nepal's third President.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Facebook Parent Company Slashes Another 10,000 Jobs.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that China and Nepal are friendly neighbours who share mountains and waters.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1955, their relations have maintained healthy and stable development, setting a good example of peaceful coexistence, friendship and mutual assistance between large and small countries," Xi said in his message.

Also Read | Toshakhana Policy 2023: Pakistan Government Bans Prime Minister, President, Judges From Receiving Gifts Valued Over USD 300.

President Xi, who has been re-elected for an unprecedented third five-year term, said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations and is willing to work with Paudel to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, consolidate mutual political trust, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-billion-dollar initiative launched by President Xi when he came to power in 2013. It aims to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

China is stepping up its forays into Nepal through various infrastructure ventures, including the trans-Himalayan connectivity projects, under the BRI.

Beijing has signed the BRI framework agreement with Nepal which envisages trans-Himalayan electric transmission lines and a railway network between Nepal and China.

In his message, President Xi also stressed on expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges, so as to constantly promote the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)