Peshawar [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Christian pastor was gunned down while another sustained injuries in a gun attack near Peshawar's Madina market on Sunday, local media reported.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Gulbahar police station. The police said William Siraj was a pastor at a local church that fell within the jurisdiction of Chamkani police station in the provincial capital, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | Social Media Users Receive Massive Number of Requests by Strange Chinese Profiles to Establish Communications.

They said the pastors were attacked on the Ring Road when they were travelling in a van to run a personal errand.

The Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson also confirmed the death of Pastor Siraj. The spokesperson further stated that another person named Patrick was slightly wounded and was in a stable condition, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | Cremation of Gujarati Family That Froze to Death Near US Border Likely in Canada’s Winnipeg.

The dead body has been handed over to the family of the pastor while the injured person was being treated accordingly, the hospital administration said.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police arrived on the murder scene. According to the police, they have started a search operation in the area.

According to The Express Tribune, they added that entry and exit points were also under surveillance to nab any suspicious person. The cameras installed in the nearby market will also be examined by the investigation team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)