Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI): Christopher W. Hodges assumed the post of Consul General of the United States of America in Chennai, the US Embassy said in a statement.

Hodges assumed the position on July 31.

After assuming charge, Consul General Hodges said, “I’m honoured to represent the United States in southern India at such an exciting time in the US-India relationship. Our work reflects the local and regional dynamism that enhances our broader bilateral partnership, including our rich commercial and educational ties and the exciting work our two countries are doing together on space cooperation. I’m also proud to support the large US citizen population in our district and consular services that strengthen our people-to-people ties.”

The Consul General added, “The breadth of our efforts demonstrates that the US-India relationship is one of two peoples as well as two governments. I look forward to strengthening ties throughout our consular district of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the three Union Territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.”

Prior to this Hodges had served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE). Prior to that assignment, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Assistance Coordination and Press and Public Diplomacy in the Bureau for Near Eastern Affairs as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs. His last overseas assignment was as Assistant Deputy Chief of Mission and Chief of the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the statement said further.

Consul General Hodges joined the Foreign Service in 2000 and has also served as Public Affairs Officer in Jerusalem; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Accra, Ghana; as well as Deputy Director for Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein in the Office of Central European Affairs. His other tours include Suva, Fiji and Frankfurt, Germany. (ANI)

