Mumbai, August 1: Jose Paulino Gomes, the Brazilian man purported to be the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 127. Jose Paulino Gomes passed away at his residence in Pedra Bonita, a Brazilian municipality in the state of Minas Gerais, just one week before his 128th birthday. The family reported that he died of organ failure, likely due to his advanced age, and he was laid to rest at the Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery in Pedra Bonita on Saturday, July 29.

Born on August 4, 1895, according to his 1917 marriage certificate from Pedra Bonita's registry office, Gomes lived through both World Wars and three global pandemics. While his family is confident in his age, they acknowledge that local cases of incorrect documentation have led to some uncertainty. Gomes' granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira, explained that they verified his age after speaking to a 98-year-old lady nearby who claimed to have known him as a boy. Nevertheless, his exact age on the death certificate remains to be confirmed. Lightning Strikes Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Photo of Flash Hitting One of Seven Wonders of the World Goes Viral.

Although Guinness World Records currently recognises María Branyas Morera of Spain, born on March 4, 1907, as the world's oldest living person and Juan Vicente Perez Mora of Venezuela, aged 114, as the world's oldest living man, it is yet to be seen if Gomes' paperwork will be examined and verified for the title. 'Taylor Swift' Law Proposed in Brazil Against Ticket Scalpers, Punishment Involves Four Years Prison and Fine of Hundred Times the Ticket Value.

Gomes led a simple and humble life, working as an animal tamer in his earlier years. He was fond of natural and countryside things, raising chickens and pigs, and preferred food grown or raised locally. Even until four years ago, Gomes was actively riding horses. Left as a widower, Gomes leaves behind a large family legacy, including seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

