Tokyo, [Japan], May 21 (ANI): The term `Kamon' refers to a crest used in Japan for centuries to indicate one's origins, it gradually became a cultural component that preserves the history of Japanese families and expresses their ancient roots.

It takes inspiration from a plant or geometric shape. In the Samurai era, `Kamon' was used to distinguish between friends and enemies during battle.

The Samurai armour and the fearsome helmet invoked fear in the heart of the enemy, but they also concealed the face, so it made easier for them to distinguish between friend and enemy during the battle.

Thus, since the tenth century in Japan, the use of family crest that distinguishes the prince and Samurai family, known in Japanese as "Kamon", emblem on the helmet, shield, sword, and even personal items was used.

It was also painted during the battles on the war flag, known as `hata'. During the Edo period, the use of Kamon spread among the commoners as well. In Japan, about fifty thousand of these Kamon can still be spotted in an old district in Tokyo.

However, they no longer refer to the family of a prince or a warrior, but rather to the owner of a restaurant or shop.

"Some families still use Kamon as logo for the company they own or print them on wedding or funeral cards. And, I am trying with a number of experts to restore interest in it. However, there are few uses of such family crest. In all region of Japan, there is fewer and fewer culture that use family crests," said Yuya Morimoto, traditional Japanese logo designer.

"Kamon design is usually inspired by geometric shape or a plant that is known to rapidly grow and spread, indicating the power and strength of the family and optimism for their expansion and survival for long generations. Many families are keen to weave Kamon on traditional clothes worn on important occasions," added Yuya.

"Family crest shows what family and where they come from. We are interested in family crest and want to do research and pass them on to the next generation. So, we would like young people to use family crest," said Keiichi Morimoto, Kamon-maker.

"Kamon is a symbol that represents the deep roots of the Japanese family, and tells part of its history. That is why many Japanese people consider it an important component of their culture, and are keen to continue using it," added Keiichi. (ANI)

