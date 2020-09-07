Warsaw, Sep 7 (AP) A few hundred Polish climate activists blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw Monday to spur the government into better protection of the environment.

It was the second action since Saturday by Poland's chapter of the international Extinction Rebellion climate protection group that says world leaders are not doing enough to counter climate change.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: China Puts Domestic COVID-19 Vaccines on Display For First Time, Here Are Details on Trial Results.

With chants and banners saying "We are Rebelling in Order to Live,” the group blocked a major street in downtown Warsaw holding up morning traffic. The police checked their documents and carried them to the side to clear the way.

Largely powered by coal, Poland has some of Europe's worst quality air. Also, water in many of its rivers and lakes is below the required quality standards.(AP)

Also Read | Noor Bin Ladin, Niece of Osama Bin Laden, Endorses Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections 2020; Know All About Al-Qaeda Terrorist’s Kin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)