New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday interacted with the crew of INSV Kaundinya, currently on the 12th day of their maiden overseas voyage to Oman's Muscat.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said that the CNS congratulated the crew via video conferencing on their steady progress during the voyage and commended their proficiency and resilience to date.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says More US Attacks on Venezuela 'Will Not Be Needed,' Cancels Second Wave After Caracas Releases Prisoners, Cites Cooperation.

He noted that INSV Kaundinya has successfully covered over 385 nautical miles (over 710 km) from Porbandar.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, interacted with the crew of INSV Kaundinya on 09 Jan 26 which is on her 12th day of the maiden overseas voyage to Muscat, Oman. Congratulating the crew on the steady progress, CNS lauded their proficiency and resilience in the journey so far, noting that INSV Kaundinya has successfully covered over 385 nautical miles (over 710 km) from Porbandar," the Indian Navy stated.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Restricts Image Generation After Global Backlash to Se*ualised Deepfakes.

Wishing the crew "fair winds and following seas", Admiral Tripathi motivated them to continue upholding the highest traditions of Indian seafarers and expressed confidence in their ability to accomplish the historic voyage successfully.

"Wishing the crew fair winds and following seas, CNS conveyed his best wishes and motivated them to continue upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Seafarers, expressing confidence in their ability to accomplish this historic voyage successfully," the post added.

The update comes as INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel, continues its maiden overseas voyage after setting sail from Porbandar, Gujarat, on December 29.

The expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage. Built using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques and natural materials, Kaundinya is inspired by historical sources and iconographic evidence of ancient Indian ocean-going vessels.

The vessel was formally flagged off by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, in the presence of Issa Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, and senior Indian Navy officials.

The Indian Navy has said the voyage will also help strengthen bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and people-to-people ties, while underscoring India's commitment to maritime diplomacy, heritage preservation and regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)