Washiington, Oct 18 (AP) Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Afghans Struggling To Cope With Winter Season Amid Price Hike.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said. (AP)

Also Read | Bangladesh Communal Violence: ISKCON Calls Upon Sheikh Hasina Govt To Ensure Minorities' Safety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)