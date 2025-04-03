Bangkok [Thailand], April 3 (ANI): The recent collapse of a Chinese-constructed office building in Bangkok has further fueled negative views regarding China's expanding business influence in Thailand, challenging the government's welcoming policy towards Beijing, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Authorities are looking into the reasons behind the implosion of the unfinished skyscraper, which buried numerous construction workers, following a powerful 7.7 tremor that struck Myanmar on Friday, felt throughout the region. It was the sole high-rise in Bangkok to fall. Preliminary tests of materials from the construction site revealed the use of inferior quality steel, according to RFA.

Also Read | Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea's Defence Giant Signs USD 253.6 Million Deal To Export Self-Propelled K9 Howitzer for Indian Army.

This incident may deepen the existing dissatisfaction among locals, who feel that Chinese investments and companies do not benefit them.

"Only one building has collapsed," Industry Minister Akanat Promphan informed the media, while emphasizing he wasn't hastily concluding the disaster's cause, as noted by RFA.

Also Read | .

"I think the public can determine the reason for its collapse," remarked Akanat, who has been vocal against what appears to be a widespread issue of defective Chinese industrial goods in Thailand, as reported by RFA.

China became the leading foreign investor in Thailand for the first time in 2019, surpassing Japan, which had previously held this status for many years, and continued to do so in 2023, according to Thailand's investment promotion agency.

The influx of Chinese investment into Thailand was partly driven by U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports introduced during Trump's first term. According to RFA, this strategy of avoiding tariffs may now be uncertain after President Donald Trump announced extensive new tariffs aimed at nearly all nations, including a 36% duty on products from Thailand.

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok stated that its companies abroad are always expected to operate legally and make contributions to society, as reported by RFA.

"China fully supports and meets the requirements of Thailand and urges relevant Chinese firms to cooperate entirely with the Thai government in the investigation of this incident. We trust that the Thai government's inquiry will yield fair and scientifically sound outcomes," an embassy spokesperson conveyed as quoted by RFA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)