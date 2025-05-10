New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): In a strong rebuttal to Pakistan, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi dismissed Islamabad's claims of successful strikes on key Indian military assets as entirely false and part of a coordinated misinformation campaign.

Denouncing Pakistan's statements about damage to India's S400 and BrahMos bases, as well as alleged hits on airfields and ammunition depots, Qureshi made it clear that no such damage occurred.

She also condemned Pakistan's baseless accusations regarding harm to religious sites, reaffirming that India is a secular nation and that its army upholds the constitutional values of inclusivity and integrity.

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Qureshi said, "Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely wrong. Secondly, it also ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were damaged, and its misinformation is also completely wrong."

She added, "Thirdly, according to Pakistan's misinformation campaign, our ammunition depot in Chandigarh and Vyas was damaged, which is also completely wrong. Pakistan made false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques. I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India..."

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh clarified that all Indian military operations have been strictly targeted at terrorist camps and infrastructure linked to anti-India activities.

"In the highest regard, our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities. No religious sites have been targeted by the Indian Armed Forces," Vyomika Singh said in the press conference.

She added, "There has been extensive damage to the crucial Pakistani air bases- Skardu, Jacobabad and Bholari. In addition, a loss of AD weapon system and radar made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable..."

Meanwhile, Commodore Raghu R. Nair confirmed that a mutual understanding has been reached between India and Pakistan to halt all military activities across all domains--land, air, and sea. He stated that the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force have been formally instructed to comply with this ceasefire agreement, marking a significant move toward de-escalation and regional stability.

Raghu R Nair said during the briefing, "There has been an understanding that has been reached to stop all military activities at sea, in the air and on land. Indian army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces have been instructed to adhere to this understanding..."

In a crucial step toward de-escalation, Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Earlier in the day, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, saying, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

"Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce that the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he said.

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

