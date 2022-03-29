Dubai, Mar 28 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said his ministry is relooking at the processes and rejigging its current way of working and serving businesses and exporters.

He said that an exercise is going on to see how the future of commerce should be. The world in many ways is evolving and changing and the Covid-19 pandemic is being one of the periods which has kind of opened "our eyes," he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Russia to Reduce Military Activity Near Kyiv, Chernihiv; Joe Biden to Discuss Ukraine War in Phone Call With European Leaders, Says White House.

Citing an example of video conferences, he said, it has now become a part of day-to-today working and now has several dimensions which can transform "our" work.

"Similarly there are many other things that we see in the world. Within the country, we see in the private sector, within the government we see between different ministries, we learn from each other and therefore the commerce department felt that it was appropriate that we relook at all our processes and rejig our current way of working and serving businesses and exporters and people of India.

Also Read | Peace Talks Between Ukraine-Russia Delegations Kick Off in Istanbul.

“And therefore we are going through an exercise to see how the future of commerce should be, looking at the future world that we see around," he told PTI.

The minister was replying to a question about progress on a proposal to restructure the ministry.

“Lot of work is going on in that and we are hopeful that in the next few months we will be able to take it to our senior leaders and get it approved,” Goyal said.

The government is planning to revamp the commerce department which will have a more coherent trade promotion strategy with clear targets and execution accountabilities.

Under the plan, there is a proposal to set up a dedicated trade promotion body and a trade remedies review committee.

The revamping is aimed at further building on its strategic direction and aspirations for the next decade.

A dedicated 'Trade Promotion Body' to drive overall promotion strategy, export targets and execution is proposed to be set up and a stronger active role for missions in trade promotion for market intelligence leads generation and localized research has been envisaged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)