Washington, Jun 10 (PTI) A Congressman has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives lauding the Sewa International USA and its members for their voluntary work during the COVID-19 crisis and other disasters not only inside the country but across various parts of the world.

Introduced by Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania this week, the resolution commends Sewa International USA and all its volunteers in chapters across America for their critical role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, India, and several other countries.

The resolution was read twice in the House on June 8 and referred to the House Energy and Commerce, House Foreign Affairs, House Judiciary.

According to the resolution, Sewa International USA has provided COVID–19 related assistance to more than 750,000 Americans, including serving more than 100,000 hot meals and food kits; distributing more than 5,500,000 pounds of food and groceries; donating more than 786,500 N95, KN95, and surgical masks (including over 100,000 homemade masks at the outset of the pandemic); delivering more than 200,000 COVID–19 vaccinations; and offering 75 blood plasma donation.

The resolution praised Sewa International for bring leading American nonprofit organisation supporting COVID–19 relief efforts in India, including establishing 714 care centers throughout India; donating 25 ambulances and multipurpose vehicles for COVID–19 emergency care; raising more than USD32 million for COVID–19 relief efforts; and donating more than USD 22 million in equipment and essential kits.

On August 23, 2021, President Joe Biden offered his thanks to Sewa International USA for their COVID–19 relief work, saying their “efforts are not just saving lives—they are helping us get our lives back”, the resolution said adding, it is playing a critical role in support of Afghan refugees arriving in the United States, including providing clothing to Afghan women and after-school intervention for Afghan children.

Responding to food insecurity in the United States, Sewa International served more than 250,000 families offering food and groceries and donated more than USD260,000 to food pantries; the resolution said.

Sewa International USA volunteers in 17 chapters actively participated in FEMA-led or in State, city, or county level vaccination drives and over 800 volunteers have assisted with FEMA as well as state, city, or countywide vaccination drives in both medical and nonmedical capacities, it said.

The Sewa International USA has helped more than 1,000,000 households in India weather the COVID–19 pandemic; said the resolution, adding that it has also played a leading role in COVID–19 relief efforts in other countries, including Bangladesh, Guyana, Iraq, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

