Peshawar, Jun 5 (PTI) A constitutional petition seeking disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over Rs 50 million grant to Lahore Bar Association was filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday.

The petition, submitted by Peshawar-based lawyer Arslan Afridi, claims that allocating funds to a bar association in another province amounts to “bribery and an attempt to gain political mileage.”

It further alleged that such use of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's public funds is a betrayal of public trust, particularly when the province is already grappling with serious economic challenges.

The petition calls for declaring Gandapur disqualified and denotified from the provincial assembly, and be subjected to appropriate legal action in accordance with the Constitution and the legal provisions.

The petitioner also highlighted that resources of any province must be used solely for the welfare of the respective province's population, except in cases of emergencies or natural disasters.

The financial support extended to the Lahore Bar Association, he told PTI, adding, violated all these legal and constitutional boundaries.

The petition contained references of previous rulings of the Supreme Court, arguing that the illegal use of public funds by elected representatives not only warrants disqualification but also erodes public trust and undermines the integrity of the state system.

