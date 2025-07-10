Johannesburg, Jul 9 (PTI) Nearly a decade after the idea was first mooted, construction has started of a monument to honour the memory of the first indentured labourers who landed on the shores of Durban in South Africa in 1860.

The monument is being funded by the provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province, home to over two-thirds of South Africa's Indian-origin population of around 1.8 million.

Most are descended from the many shiploads that ferried both indentured labourers and a merchant class that paid their way on the arduous journey from India.

The memorial was initially planned to feature a bell tower inside an arch, to symbolise the toils that the indentured sugarcane farm labourers had to undergo from dawn to sunset daily until the bell signalled the end of their day.

But following dissent within the local Indian community itself, there was finally consensus that the monument would have a bronze sculpture of a man, woman and child on a plinth.

The monument is expected to be ready by November 16, the day of the 165th anniversary of the SS Truro's arrival in 1860 carrying the first group of labourers from Madras.

They had been lured with promises of lucrative jobs in South Africa, but most of them, including tens of thousands more who continued to arrive by boat, had to endure almost slave-like harsh conditions on the sugarcane farms owned by British settlers.

However, the labourers persevered, building their own temples, mosques, and schools, which has led to their descendants today having a 100% literacy rate and participating in all sectors of business and professional life.

Selvan Naidoo, director and curator at the 1860 Heritage Centre, has been one of those at the forefront of pushing for a memorial to these pioneers.

“For me, it is a proud moment as a descendant of Camachee, indentured number 3297, to know that her legacy and that of 152,184 indentured workers would finally be told as part of our South African story,” Naidoo told the weekly Post.

“We are grateful to the KwaZulu-Natal government and the KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture for honouring the legacy of those indentured workers, who came to build the nation of South Africa,” Naidoo added.

The KZN provincial minister for Sport, Arts and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula, expressed confidence that the monument would be completed by November after the many delays.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli was joined by many dignitaries, including Consul General of India in Durban Thelma David, during a sod-turning ceremony for the memorial site in March this year.

“This monument is more than just a structure; it is a tribute to the sacrifices and contributions of the thousands of indentured labourers who shaped the history of our province. It stands as a beacon of unity, remembrance, and appreciation for their enduring spirit,” Ntuli had said as he recalled the significant role played by South African Indians in the decades-long struggle against apartheid.

