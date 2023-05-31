New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that continuous education and lifelong learning are the core of the National Education Policy in India, according to the Education Ministry.

Pradhan finally concluded his Singapore visit on Wednesday. During his three-day visit to Singapore, the Union Minister explored ways in which the latter country can partner with India to seamlessly integrate skilling and vocational education starting from the school level itself.

On the 3rd day of his visit, Dharmendra Pradhan met his Singapore counterpart Chan Chun Sing. The Ministers had fruitful conversations on further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and deepening engagements in all areas of education and skill development, Education Ministry said.

During the meeting, both the Ministers agreed to broaden the contours of the existing partnership through institutional mechanisms, particularly towards building capacities of teachers and trainers, incorporating future skills into the education and skilling ecosystem as well as exploring engagement with special schools, sports schools.

Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Chan Chun Sing and the Ministry of Education, Singapore for their enriching participation in the previous three G20 Education Working Group Meetings. Natural allies, like India and Singapore, remain committed to working together for mutual and global prosperity, he added.

The minister's visit to Singapore strengthened existing ties and explored the possibility of widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development.

Singapore delegation will be participating in the forthcoming G20 Education Ministers' Meeting in Pune, as per the Education Ministry.

Minister Pradhan also visited Skills Future Singapore, a key initiative of the Government of Singapore to make the country future-ready. Skills Future Singapore (SSG) drives and coordinates the implementation of the national Skills Future movement, promotes a culture and holistic system of lifelong learning through the pursuit of skills mastery and strengthens the ecosystem of quality education and training in Singapore.

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that Skills Future envisions making Singapore a nation of lifelong learners and a society that values skills mastery. Skills Future initiative has allowed Singaporeans to maximise their potential and is a key driver of Singapore's next phase of development, he added.

He also visited the Singapore University of Technology and Design on Wednesday. Earlier, Pradhan met various key Ministers of the Singaporean Government including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Singapore, Lawrence Wong; Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong; Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Education Ministry said.

Building on the outcomes of the G20 Future of Work workshop in Bhubaneswar, they discussed ways in which India can leverage the expertise and knowledge of Singapore for addressing common challenges and transforming the Indian skills ecosystem. (ANI)

