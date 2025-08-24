Washington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman thought to have the most direct knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's decades-long sex-trafficking operation claims that there was no client list, no blackmail scheme and -- to her knowledge -- no high-profile Epstein associates who committed illicit acts in connection with the notorious sex offender's crimes, ABC News reported.

That's according to an account provided by Epstein's convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to a top official of the US Department of Justice during a highly unusual two-day interview session last month, according to a transcript and audio of the conversation released on Friday (local time) by the DOJ, as per ABC News.

Also Read | US: Texas Senate Passes GOP-Backed Republican Map As 'Gerrymandering Arms Race' Rolls Out, Governor Greg Abbott Set To Sign.

Maxwell told Blanche that during her time with Epstein -- which ranged from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s -- she never witnessed nor heard of any inappropriate or criminal activity by US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, nor any of the well-known men who associated with Epstein, according to the transcript.

Trump, Maxwell said, was cordial and a "gentleman in all respects" in all of her interactions with him. She described Clinton as a "truly extraordinary" man and a "fantastic ex-president," according to the transcript of the meetings, which took place at the US Attorney's Office in Tallahassee, Florida.

Also Read | Russia Claims It Downed 160 Ukrainian Drones and 4 Guided Aerial Bombs in Last 24 Hours.

The 63-year-old Maxwell, who has been incarcerated since her arrest in 2020, also claimed she had been misidentified by a key witness at her criminal trial and insisted she was not involved in the sexual exploitation of minors.

"I did introduce him to women. I did, but not underage women," she said. "And I did look for masseuses, I did. I went to spas, and if I met somebody who said she was a masseuse, I did not check their credentials."

"There is no list," Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. "I'm not aware of any blackmail. I never heard that. I never saw it, and I never imagined it," as per ABC News.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy and child sex trafficking. He died in custody a month later, while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, as per ABC News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)