Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 6 (ANI/WAM): Albino Akol Atak, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the Republic of South Sudan, stressed that the UAE exerts immense efforts to help and support people and communities most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and natural disasters.

He told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai that the UAE had provided, and continues to provide, assistance and support to mitigate the environmental effects of climate change across the world.

The minister said that COP28 contributes to unifying global efforts aimed at finding concrete and effective solutions to addressing climate change, in addition to holding many discussions and meetings to propose recommendations and binding commitments.

Since its launch until now, the success of COP28 reiterates the leadership of the UAE and its commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change and reducing the environmental impact on a global scale, he added.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of South Sudan noted that his country has been exposed to heavy floods over the past four years, which flooded over 70 per cent of land area, all due to climate change.

He explained that between 60 and 70 per cent of the population of South Sudan are affected by climate change, highlighting the country's efforts to address the issues of more than 9 million people who have been forced to relocate due to floods and rains caused by climate change.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of South Sudan stressed that his country recently launched an early warning system to mitigate the effects of natural disasters and climate change, highlighting the importance of these systems as a proven effective method in disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation. (ANI/WAM)

