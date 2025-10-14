Brasilia [Brazil], October 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, participated in the Ministerial roundtable of the Pre-CoP 30 conference and underlined that as the world marks a decade of adoption of the Paris Agreement, CoP 30 must reaffirm faith in multilateralism, equity and the collective resolve to deliver.

He also highlighted the initiatives taken under PM Modi's leadership, which embody action-oriented and cooperative multilateralism.

"As we mark a decade since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, CoP30 must send a resolute political message that Multilateralism remains the cornerstone of global climate action", Union Minister Yadav said.

He is leading India's intervention at the Pre-CoP30 Ministerial Roundtable in Brazil.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's affirmation, the Minister informed that India seeks to be part of the solution, not the problem. India's initiatives from the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to the International Big Cat Alliance embody this spirit of cooperative and action-oriented multilateralism.

"Let COP30 in Belem reaffirm faith in multilateralism, equity, and collective resolve to deliver real, measurable action for people and the planet", Yadav said as shared by the official statement of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In a post on X, Yadav said that in his remarks, "As we mark a decade since the Paris Agreement, COP30 must reaffirm faith in multilateralism, equity, and collective resolve to deliver real, measurable action for people and the planet. Elaborated on how India, under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, has been a part of the solution--through domestic and international initiatives that embody action-oriented and cooperative multilateralism. Stressed that COP30 should be the COP of Adaptation, advancing finance, cooperation, and locally grounded solutions."

COP 30 is being hosted by Brazil this year.

As per the official website, from October 13-14, Brasilia will host the Ministerial Preparatory Meeting for the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) -- the Pre-COP30.The event will see the participation of ministers, negotiators, and civil society representatives to chart the course toward COP30, which is scheduled for November in Belem.

While the Pre-COP 30 is not a part of the official UNFCCC calendar, the website noted that it represents a critical strategic opportunity for nations to align political and technical positions on the most pressing global climate challenges. These include climate finance, energy transition, adaptation strategies, and biodiversity preservation.

The Pre-COP30 marks the return of the international community to the Global South -- the cradle of sustainable development and climate multilateralism -- at a decisive juncture for collective action toward COP30, its official website highlighted. (ANI)

