Is Italian Town Presicce-Acquarica Really Offering 30,000 Euros To Move There and Have Children? Old News Resurfaces With Fake Claims

Mumbai, October 14: Is the Italian town of Presicce-Acquarica really offering up to 30,000 Euros to anyone willing to relocate and have children? A viral video claims that due to a declining population, the town is providing grants, visas, and even a “woman” to encourage new residents. The clip directs viewers to a website called “Mizmaxs” for registration, fueling excitement and scepticism alike.

Many social media users have shared the video, with some presenting it as a fresh opportunity to move to Italy and receive financial incentives. The claim suggests that the town government is actively seeking immigrants or outsiders to settle there, promising up to 30,000 Euros (roughly INR 1 crore) for relocating and starting a family. The viral post also portrays a public ceremony as evidence, reinforcing the notion that this is a legitimate, ongoing program. Fact Check: Did Mollie O’Callaghan Say That She Will Not Participate In LA Olympics 2028 If Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Is Allowed To Participate? Here's the Truth.

Presicce-Acquarica Old Incentive Scheme Goes Viral With Fake Claims

Fake Claim About Italian Town Presicce-Acquarica Offering 30,000 Euros to Relocate and have Kids (Photo Credits: Instagram/ @italy.pro)

Fact Check: Viral Video Falsely Claims Italian Town Presicce-Acquarica Offering 30,000 Euros To Move There

However, a fact check revealed that these claims are misleading and outdated. The specific 30,000 Euro grant program was launched in 2021 to attract new homeowners but is now closed to new applicants, as reported in late 2023. The scheme was aimed only at people who purchased houses built before 1991 and registered as residents; there was no provision for immigrants or non-citizens to receive the benefits. Authorities have also clarified that the town does not provide women, tickets or visas as part of the program. Did Sikh Regiment of Indian Army Install Portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindrawale? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

Furthermore, the website “Mizmaxs” mentioned in the viral video is not operated by the Italian government or the municipality of Presicce-Acquarica. Presicce-Acquarica, located in Italy’s Puglia region, remains a charming destination with historic Baroque architecture, olive groves, and proximity to the Ionian Sea. While the town had offered cash incentives to encourage settlement and childbirth, the program has ended, and the viral claims exaggerating the benefits are false.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : The viral video claims the Italian town of Presicce-Acquarica offers 30,000 Euros, tickets, visas, and a woman to anyone moving there and having children. Conclusion : The claim is false. The grant program ended in 2023, was limited to house buyers registering as residents, and the website mentioned is not official. Full of Trash Clean

