Cairo [Egypt], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The Council of the League of Arab States, at the level of permanent representatives, held an extraordinary session today under the chairmanship of Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the League of Arab States, to consider condemnation of Israel's recognition of the Somaliland region and to express solidarity with the Federal Republic of Somalia in the face of an assault on its sovereignty and territorial unity.

After hearing a briefing by Ambassador Ali Abdi Awrai, Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Arab League, the Council strongly condemned Israel's recognition, on 26th December 2025, of the Somaliland region, affirming its complete rejection of this invalid measure and its resulting political and security repercussions. It stressed that the region is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in accordance with the Charter of the League of Arab States and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Council affirmed that the illegal Israeli recognition constitutes an attack on Arab national security and an attempt to undermine regional and international security and peace. It called for legal, political and diplomatic measures to confront it, reiterating its full support for the security, stability, unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the integrity of its territory, and its right to legitimate self-defence in line with international legitimacy.

The Council stressed its full solidarity with the Somali position, rejecting any measure that undermines its territorial unity or constitutes interference in its internal affairs. It warned of the repercussions of this step on stability in the Red Sea region, the Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa, while also rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people or to use Somali territory as a platform for implementing aggressive plans.

The Council called on the international community and international and regional organisations to refrain from any official or semi-official engagement with the authorities of the region outside the framework of Somali sovereignty. It also tasked the General Secretariat with coordinating with the Somali government, the African Union and the United Nations to develop mechanisms to preserve security and stability in the region, and to submit a report on these developments to the Council at its next ministerial session. (ANI/WAM)

