Moscow [Russia], August 29 (ANI): A total of 12 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Moscow over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the Russian capital has now risen to 4,798, Sputnik reported citing the city's coronavirus response center.

Also Read | Kosovo Is World’s Deadliest Place For Coronavirus Right Now, Records Highest Fatalities Per Million Population.

"Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

A total of 10 COVID-19 infected people died in Moscow in the previous day.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: 75% of Top Executives See Joe Biden Defeating Donald Trump, Reveals Survey.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 24,637,475 while the death toll stands at 835,045. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)