Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday (local time) expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters signaling that the shots can be given to anyone aged 18+ at least six months after completion of the primary shots.

"Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has worked to make timely public health decisions as the pandemic evolves. COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be the best and highly effective defense against COVID-19. Authorizing the use of a single booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older helps to provide continued protection against COVID-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD.

Also Read | Obscene Video Allegedly Featuring Sania Ashiq Goes Viral; Pakistan MLA Denies Claim, Files Complaint.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet later today to discuss further clinical recommendations, read FDA release.

"The FDA has determined that the currently available data support expanding the eligibility of a single booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 18 years of age and older," said Peter Marks, MD, PhD, Director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Also Read | Austria Imposes National COVID-19 Lockdown from Monday, Says Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

"Streamlining the eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all individuals 18 years of age and older will also help to eliminate confusion about who may receive a booster dose and ensure booster doses are available to all who may need one," added Marks.

Prior to today's authorizations, a single booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines was authorized for administration to individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 and individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Today's action expands the use of booster doses of both vaccines to include all individuals 18 years of age and older at least six months after completion of the primary vaccination series of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or at least two months after completion of primary vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, said the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)