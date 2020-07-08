London, Jul 8 (PTI) A 20-metre crane collapsed onto a block of flats in the Bow area of east London on Wednesday, leaving residents trapped inside.

While there is no official confirmation, four people are believed to be injured as the London Fire Brigade (LFB) works on the "complex" operation on site with a police blockade in place.

Also Read | BJP Leader Wasim Bari Attacked by Terrorists in Bandipur: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

"A 20-metre crane has collapsed on to a block of flats under development and into two terraced houses on Compton Close," said LFB assistant commissioner Graham Ellis.

"Our urban search and rescue crews are undertaking a complex rescue operation and using specialist equipment to search the properties. This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident," he said.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: MEA Accuses Pakistan of Not Implementing ICJ Judgment in 'Letter & Spirit', Says 'India Will Do Its Utmost to Protect Him'.

Images on social media show firefighters with ladders propped up against a house with its roof caved in, while aerial images show the twisted crane embedded in the building.

A number of crews and "specialist resources" are at the scene, the London Ambulance Service said on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)