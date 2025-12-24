Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 24 (ANI): A man died in Dhaka from the explosion of a crude bomb hurled from a flyover, BD News reported, citing police reports.

The incident occurred around 7:30pm on Wednesday beneath the flyover in front of the gate of the Muktijoddha Central Command Council.

Also Read | South Carolina Shocker: Disabled Girl Dies in Heat After Mother Locks Her In Hot Car While Having S*x With Boyfriend.

The site is located in an alley housing two buildings of the AG Church and AG Church School, as per BD News.

Ibne Mizan, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Division, confirmed the fatality, identifying the victim as a man aged between 20 and 22.

Also Read | Moscow Explosion: 3 Killed, Including 2 Police Officers, in Blast on Yeletskaya Street In Russia.

"We learned that a crude bomb was hurled from the top of the flyover and struck the youth on his head," the officer said. "He died on the spot."

Police said the victim, identified only as Siam, worked at a decorator shop in Moghbazar, as per BD News.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, as per Xinhua.

The incident came amid huge unrest gripping Bangladesh.

Earlier, Inqilab Moncho on Tuesday held a protest rally in Dhaka over the killing of Osman Hadi at Shahbagh in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

This comes after Inqilab Moncho on Monday concluded its protest at the Central Shaheed Minar after issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, seeking justice for the killers. The platform also announced it would hold a "Shaheedi oath" ceremony at Shahbagh at 3 pm on Tuesday, according to Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber.

Inqilab Moncho has demanded that the killers of its convenor Osman Hadi be brought to justice before the 13th national election and the referendum takes place in Bangladesh, as reported by BDNews24 on Monday.

According to BDNews24, Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber of the group said at a media briefing on Monday that it will protest in the streets until justice is delivered.

"You can't get away without informing [the people] who the murderer of Hadi was by just holding an election -- this is not done. Justice [for Hadi] must be ensured before the election. Otherwise, no election will take place," Inqilab Moncho leader was quoted as saying by BDNews24. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)