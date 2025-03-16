New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister, Eduardo Martinez Diaz, and Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Warm welcome to DPM @EdMartDiaz of Cuba as he arrived in New Delhi for @RaisinaDialogue 2025."

Also Read | Bank of Korea Calls for 'Cautious Approach' for Including Bitcoin As Foreign Exchange Reserves Amid Its Price Volatility.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1901151696862007301

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. It is scheduled to be held in Delhi from March 17-19.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Return To Earth Date, Time: When Will Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Land on Earth Along With Butch Wilmore? Check Latest Updates.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.

In a statement, ORF stated, "Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters."

"The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue.

"Warm welcome to FM Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2025," Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Deuba offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand and Basukinath Temple there on Wednesday.

"I have reached Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, India, and have offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham as well as at the Basukinath Temple located there. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone, including the temple management committee and the main priest of the temple."

Deuba on Monday embarked on a visit to India for a religious visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal announced. "Following her visit to Jharkhand, Minister Rana will attend the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, scheduled for March 17 to 19," the Foreign Ministry mentioned in the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)