New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met with the Fourth Mekong Ganga Dhamma Yatra delegation from Thailand on Saturday at his residence.

The delegates, comprising of Buddhist scholars, former civil servants and eminent citizens, discussed a wide range of issues with the Minister hinging on broad aspects of India-Thailand relations wherein Buddha Dhamma forms the central pillar.

The Thai delegation was led by Supachai Verapuchong, head of the Bodhi Gaya Vijjalaya 980 Institute (BGVI) which has been at the forefront of this endeavour bringing together intellectuals, Dhamma practitioners, monks and lay people from both the countries on a common platform.

The delegation briefed the Minister on their aims and objectives which were to promote the enduring message of the Dhamma globally for conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness, besides endorsing cooperation between the two sides in all dimensions including public and private sectors.

The delegation briefed the Minister on the 'Declaration of Dhamma Century' announced by them at Bodh Gaya on December 5, and their intention of preserving the declaration in a time capsule to be placed at sacred places in India and Thailand.

The delegation also apprised the Minister of the declaration emanating from honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of the 21st century as the Asian century guided by the principles of Dhamma.

Hearing out the objective and mission of the Thai visitors, Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat mentioned that there was no doubt that the 21st century is going to be the Asian century and that India will play a major role in this century along with the countries in the Mekong corridor.

He said that the `Act East' policy of India was relevant in this context and had significant potential, as one would witness in upcoming months and years. He reminded the delegation about the firm belief of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "This is the century of the East, of Asia and of India."

Minister Shekhawat further mentioned the need to tap into the potential of the youth in the countries along the Mekong belt, namely, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar and facilitate their interaction with the Indian youth in different spheres through sports and youth related activities, besides cultural activities.

He reiterated that considering all these countries had the common bond of the Buddha Dhamma, any such bond would remain eternal as there is nothing above the Dhamma.

The Minister also pointed out to the serious efforts being undertaken by the Government of India and his Ministry to improve the Buddhist Circuit to attract more visitors and pilgrims from other countries to this land of the Buddha.

He shared his plan on setting up of a Buddhist village or township at a vantage location in the vicinity of the core Buddhist sites, which will have all the necessary facilities ensuring comfort and safety of the foreign visitors who wish to undertake journey of the Buddhist trail.

The Minister thanked the head of the BGVI for aiding the Indian delegation which took the holy relics of the Buddha and his two disciples to Thailand earlier this year. He mentioned that this ancient connect between the two countries will only improve in the coming days, months, and years as he envisages greater flow of people between the two countries - both for tourism and for trade and business purposes.

Since their arrival to Patna on December 2, the delegation visited the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda), Bodh Gaya, the National Museum in New Delhi and will be enroute to Gujarat to visit Vadnagar and pay their obeisance to the Buddha's relics in Devni Mori. (ANI)

