Islamabad, December 8: Twenty-two terrorists and six security members were killed in separate military operations in Pakistan, the military said. Security forces conducted the operations in various districts of the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said in a statement on Saturday.

During an intelligence-based operation in Tank district, nine terrorists were killed and six others injured, Xinhua news agency reported. In another operation, 10 terrorists were killed after security forces engaged terrorists' location in North Waziristan district of the province. Pakistan Witnessed 61 Terror Attacks in November.

Separately, security forces successfully thwarted terrorists' attempt to attack a security check post in Hangu district and killed three terrorists. The statement said that six soldiers were killed during the operation in Hangu district.

