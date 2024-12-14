Moroni (Comoros), Dec 14 (AP) The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of Africa.

Chido brought winds in excess of 220 kph, according to the French weather service, ripping metal roofs off houses in Mayotte, which has a population of just over 3,00,000 spread over two main islands. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“Our island is being hit by the most violent and destructive cyclone since 1934. Many of us have lost everything,” Mayotte prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said in a Facebook post Saturday. He said the highest alert had been lifted so that rescuers can help after the worst of the cyclone had passed.

Mayotte is still under red alert for the ordinary population and people were asked to “remain confined in a solid shelter,” Bieuville said. Only emergency and security services were allowed to go out.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Mayotte had been hit hard. “The damages already appear to be extensive,” he said on X. “State and local emergency services are fully mobilised.”

Local broadcaster Mayotte la 1ere said that thousands of homes were without power; tin huts and other small structures had been blown away, and many trees had been blown over.

Retailleau said 110 rescuers and fire fighters sent to Mayotte from France and the nearby territory of Reunion have been deployed and an additional reinforcement of 140 people will be sent on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was closely monitoring the situation in Mayotte.

Comoros also battered as the storm closes in on mainland Africa

The nation of Comoros, a group of islands north of Mayotte, also was being battered by Chido and the highest red alert had been announced in some areas. Authorities said they were concerned for a group of 11 fishermen who had gone out to sea on Monday and had not been heard from.

Comoros authorities have ordered all ships to remain anchored in harbours and have closed the main airport and government offices. Schools were ordered closed on Friday so that people could prepare for the cyclone.

Chido was expected to continue its eastern trajectory and hit Mozambique on the African mainland late Saturday or early Sunday, forecasters said.

Mozambique's disaster agency has warned that 2.5 million people might be affected in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

And further inland, landlocked Malawi and Zimbabwe were also preparing for the impact. Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs said it was expecting flooding in some parts and urgently advised some people to move to higher ground.

In Zimbabwe, authorities said some people should prepare for evacuation.

December through to March is cyclone season in the southeastern Indian Ocean and southern Africa has been pummelled by a series of strong ones in recent years.

Cyclone Idai in 2019 killed more than 1,300 people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Cyclone Freddy left more than 1,000 dead across several countries last year.

The cyclones bring the risk of flooding and landslides, but also stagnant pools of water may later spark deadly outbreaks of the waterborne cholera disease — as happened in the aftermath of Idai — as well as dengue fever and malaria.

Studies say the cyclones are getting worse because of climate change. They can leave poor countries in southern Africa, which contribute a tiny amount to climate change, having to deal with large humanitarian crises. (AP)

