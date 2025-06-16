Nicosia [Cyprus], June 16 (ANI): Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday. PM Modi was accorded an official welcome at the Presidential Palace.

Nikos Christodoulides and PM Modi introduced each other to the delegates from each other's countries after the official welcome to PM Modi at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The two leaders were engaged in talks as they proceeded to the meeting.

PM Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the island nation. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides received PM Modi at Larnaca International Airport. He received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol, as he arrived in Cyprus as part of his three-nation visit.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi, along with Cyprus President Christodoulides, interacted with leading CEOs. During the interaction, PM Modi spoke about India's reform trajectory in the last decade.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India's reform trajectory in the last decade."

The Cyprus Presidency in a post on X said that Cyprus is deepening and expanding economic cooperation with India.

In a post on X, it said, "Roundtable discussion with the Indian Prime Minister and members of the Cyprus and Indian business communities: Today, we are building more bridges; we are deepening and expanding economic cooperation between Cyprus and India. Together, we are entering a new era of strategic partnership, founded on trust and our shared values, driven by innovation and inspired by our rich historical journey and the vast horizon that opens before us. Together, Cyprus and India send a strong message of cooperation and prosperity, and at the same time, a message of hope."

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi issued a statement outlining the purpose and key highlights of his tour. "Today, I will embark on a three-nation tour to the Republic of Cyprus, Canada and Croatia," PM Modi's departure statement read. During the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will be in Cyprus from June 15-16.

"On June 15-16, I will visit the Republic of Cyprus at the invitation of President HE Nikos Christodoulides. Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," the statement added.(ANI)

