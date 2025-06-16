Donald Trump Directs Immigration Officials To Expand Deportation Campaign Against ‘Illegal Aliens’ in Major US Cities

'Our Nation's ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest mass deportation operation of illegal aliens in history,' Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

World IANS| Jun 16, 2025 10:26 AM IST
A+
A-
Donald Trump Directs Immigration Officials To Expand Deportation Campaign Against ‘Illegal Aliens’ in Major US Cities
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: X/ @MarioNawfal)

Washington, June 1/li>

  • Festivals
    Happy Father's Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Your Dad With Beautiful Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Facebook Pics and SMS Happy Father's Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Your Dad With Beautiful Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Facebook Pics and SMS
  • Videos
    SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Win Maiden World Test Championship Title SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Win Maiden World Test Championship Title
    • Close
    Search

    Donald Trump Directs Immigration Officials To Expand Deportation Campaign Against ‘Illegal Aliens’ in Major US Cities

    'Our Nation's ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest mass deportation operation of illegal aliens in history,' Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

    World IANS| Jun 16, 2025 10:26 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Donald Trump Directs Immigration Officials To Expand Deportation Campaign Against ‘Illegal Aliens’ in Major US Cities
    US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: X/ @MarioNawfal)

    Washington, June 16: US President Donald Trump has instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to intensify deportation efforts against the "illegal aliens" in major American cities. The move came after large-scale demonstrations recently broke out in Los Angeles and major cities against the US administration's immigration policies.

    "Our Nation's ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest mass deportation operation of illegal aliens in history. Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from radical Democrat politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission and fulfilling our mandate to the American People," Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. Donald Trump Trips While Boarding US Air Force One in New Jersey for Camp David Trip, Video Goes Viral.

    Donald Trump Directs ICE Officials To Expand Deportation Campaign

    "ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this Truth, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest mass deportation program in history," he said. Trump stated that immigration officials must expand efforts to detain and deport "illegal aliens" in America's largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where, he claimed, millions reside.

    "These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat power centre, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in elections, and grow the welfare state, robbing good paying jobs and benefits from hardworking American citizens. These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities -- And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them," the US President stated. US Travel Ban: Donald Trump Administration Likely To Bar Entry of Pakistanis, Impose Complete Travel Ban Soon.

    Trump accused Democrats of believing in "open borders, transgender for everybody, and men playing in women's Sports." He asserted that that is the reason he wanted ICE, Border Patrol, and Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers of the country to focus on the "crime-ridden" and "deadly inner cities and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role."

    Trump said that he directed his administration to carry out the deportation efforts to make the American cities, schools, and communities safe and free from "illegal alien crime."

    "That's why I have directed my entire administration to put every resource possible behind this effort and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia. Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the remigration of Aliens to the places from where they came and preventing the admission of anyone who undermines the domestic tranquillity of the United States," said the US leader

    Extending support to the immigration officials Trump said, "To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, get the job done!"

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Donald Trump Ice' Immigration Officials Los Angeles US US Cities US president US President Donald Trump
    You might also like

    "Our Nation's ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest mass deportation operation of illegal aliens in history. Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from radical Democrat politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission and fulfilling our mandate to the American People," Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. Donald Trump Trips While Boarding US Air Force One in New Jersey for Camp David Trip, Video Goes Viral.

    Donald Trump Directs ICE Officials To Expand Deportation Campaign

    "ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this Truth, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest mass deportation program in history," he said. Trump stated that immigration officials must expand efforts to detain and deport "illegal aliens" in America's largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where, he claimed, millions reside.

    "These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat power centre, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in elections, and grow the welfare state, robbing good paying jobs and benefits from hardworking American citizens. These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities -- And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them," the US President stated. US Travel Ban: Donald Trump Administration Likely To Bar Entry of Pakistanis, Impose Complete Travel Ban Soon.

    Trump accused Democrats of believing in "open borders, transgender for everybody, and men playing in women's Sports." He asserted that that is the reason he wanted ICE, Border Patrol, and Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers of the country to focus on the "crime-ridden" and "deadly inner cities and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role."

    Trump said that he directed his administration to carry out the deportation efforts to make the American cities, schools, and communities safe and free from "illegal alien crime."

    "That's why I have directed my entire administration to put every resource possible behind this effort and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia. Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the remigration of Aliens to the places from where they came and preventing the admission of anyone who undermines the domestic tranquillity of the United States," said the US leader

    Extending support to the immigration officials Trump said, "To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, get the job done!"

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Donald Trump Ice' Immigration Officials Los Angeles US US Cities US president US President Donald Trump
    You might also like
    Washington Post Cyberattack: Hackers Target Journalists Covering National Security and Economic Policy, Executive Editor Matt Murray Says Only Limited Number Affected
    Technology

    Washington Post Cyberattack: Hackers Target Journalists Covering National Security and Economic Policy, Executive Editor Matt Murray Says Only Limited Number Affected
    Iran-Israel Conflict: IRGC Confirms Deaths of 8 More Senior Commanders in Israeli Attacks on Tehran
    World

    Iran-Israel Conflict: IRGC Confirms Deaths of 8 More Senior Commanders in Israeli Attacks on Tehran
    Mumbai Bomb Threat: US Consulate Office in Bandra Kurla Complex Receives Phone Call Threatening Bomb Blast on Its Premises; Nothing Suspicious Found
    News

    Mumbai Bomb Threat: US Consulate Office in Bandra Kurla Complex Receives Phone Call Threatening Bomb Blast on Its Premises; Nothing Suspicious Found
    Washington Post Cyberattack: Hackers Target Journalists Covering National Security and Economic Policy, Executive Editor Matt Murray Says Only Limited Number Affected
    Technology

    Washington Post Cyberattack: Hackers Target Journalists Covering National Security and Economic Policy, Executive Editor Matt Murray Says Only Limited Number Affected
    Iran-Israel Conflict: IRGC Confirms Deaths of 8 More Senior Commanders in Israeli Attacks on Tehran
    World

    Iran-Israel Conflict: IRGC Confirms Deaths of 8 More Senior Commanders in Israeli Attacks on Tehran
    Mumbai Bomb Threat: US Consulate Office in Bandra Kurla Complex Receives Phone Call Threatening Bomb Blast on Its Premises; Nothing Suspicious Found
    News

    Mumbai Bomb Threat: US Consulate Office in Bandra Kurla Complex Receives Phone Call Threatening Bomb Blast on Its Premises; Nothing Suspicious Found
    Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning to Tehran, Says ‘US Had Nothing To Do With Attack on Iranian Military Targets - but if Attacked, We’ll Respond With Full Force’
    World

    Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning to Tehran, Says ‘US Had Nothing To Do With Attack on Iranian Military Targets - but if Attacked, We’ll Respond With Full Force’
    • Latest News 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" alt="Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning to Tehran, Says ‘US Had Nothing To Do With Attack on Iranian Military Targets - but if Attacked, We’ll Respond With Full Force’">
      World

      Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning to Tehran, Says ‘US Had Nothing To Do With Attack on Iranian Military Targets - but if Attacked, We’ll Respond With Full Force’

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    amitabh kant
    500+K+ searches
    calicut university
    500+K+ searches
    costa rica vs suriname
    500+K+ searches
    dte
    500+K+ searches
    igor jesus
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google Trends Google Trends
    amitabh kant
    500+K+ searches
    calicut university
    500+K+ searches
    costa rica vs suriname
    500+K+ searches
    dte
    500+K+ searches
    igor jesus
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results