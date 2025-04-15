Taipei [Taiwan], April 15 (ANI): Czech Deputy Speaker Jan Bartosek has called for stronger cooperation among democratic countries to counter the rising threats of information warfare and disinformation, particularly from China and Russia, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking in Taipei, Bartosek highlighted the dangers posed by deepfake technology and social media algorithms, which make it harder to discern authentic content and deepen social divisions. He emphasised that authoritarian regimes are using these tools to undermine democratic systems, which is a growing concern for countries around the world.

Bartosek's comments came during a meeting with Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-lung, where both leaders discussed Taiwan-Czech relations and strategies to combat disinformation.

Lin thanked the Czech Republic for its support of Taiwan's international participation and highlighted the close economic, technology, and cultural cooperation between the two nations. The meeting underscored the importance of information security in the face of increasing authoritarian challenges, reported Taipei Times.

In addition, Lin mentioned that artefacts from Taiwan's National Palace Museum would be exhibited in the Czech Republic in September, reflecting the strong cultural ties between the two countries. He also noted that direct flights between Taiwan and the Czech Republic are set to increase in the second half of this year, symbolising the stability and growth of their bilateral relationship.

Taiwan, which has long faced cyberattacks and information warfare from China, understands the threats posed by authoritarian countries. Lin reiterated that Taiwan would continue to work closely with like-minded nations, such as the Czech Republic, to enhance democratic resilience, Taipei Times reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further emphasised the shared commitment of Taiwan and the Czech Republic to safeguard democracy and liberty in the face of growing global threats. The two nations will continue to strengthen cooperation to address emerging security challenges and authoritarian threats. (ANI)

