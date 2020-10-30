Prague [Czech Republic], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Czech parliament on Friday extended the coronavirus-linked state of emergency until November 20.

The state of emergency in the Czech Republic has been in place since October 5.

Also Read | US Reports Biggest Single-Day Spike of 90,728 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Count Crosses 9 Million.

The lawmakers refused the cabinet's request to extend it until December 3 and limited the extension to November 20.

More than 13,000 new coronavirus cases were registered by the Czech authorities over the past day. As of Friday, the country's cumulative toll has reached over 310,000 cases, including 2,862 deaths and 128,628 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden Pledges to Strengthen Alliance With South Korea, Promises Principled Diplomacy With North Korea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)