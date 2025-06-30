Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, erupted in vibrant festivities on Monday, as devotees and crowds gathered there to celebrate the 90th birthday of the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the 14th Dalai Lama.

The celebration on June 30 is based on the dates as per the Tibetan calendar, whereas, according to the Gregorian calendar, the birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama falls on July 6.

During the event, the Dalai Lama addressed the gathering, reaffirming his commitment to peace and service to Tibet and humanity amidst a confluence of interfaith leaders and global well-wishers who were present there, as noted by the President of the Central Tibetan Administration, Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

"This is according to the Tibetan calendar; June 30th is His Holiness' birthday, but the official ceremony, according to the Western calendar, will take place on July 6th... There are many gatherings and a lot of people, and since the place is very small, most of the general public are at the monastery instead of here because we can't fit everyone. His Holiness spoke very briefly and reiterated his commitment to serving Tibet and humanity," Tsering told ANI.

The celebrations were organised by the Dhomey Cholkha, people from the Amdo region of Tibet.

The celebrations, part of a series of events leading to the official ceremony on July 6, have drawn a diverse array of spiritual and political figures, reflecting the Dalai Lama's global influence.

Yoga Guru and President and Spiritual Head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, highlighted the universal message of peace delivered by the Dalai Lama.

"Dalai Lama ji is a blessing to the world, and his message is very clean, clear, and bold: we are here on this Earth to be in peace, not in pieces... We are seeing wars everywhere, but his message is one of peace, not war... This is the same message of PM Modi of peace... Love and healing are the ways... We are celebrating together here the 90th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama," Swami Chidanand Saraswati stated.

Spiritual leader Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, also present at the event, echoed the theme of compassion and forgiveness during times when the world is gripped with wars and conflicts.

"His Holiness has reminded us these days that we are the problem and the solution. In times of war, violence, and separation, people feel oppressed, repressed, and harmed, which leads them to believe they cannot forgive or love. They think they must fight and be violent. However, His Holiness has been a shining example of the teaching that no matter what has been done to you, you can live in love, compassion, peace, and truth. And in that, you bring this love again to the world," she stated.

Jain priest Acharya Lokesh Muni further emphasised the interfaith consensus on non-violence, stating, "On the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, all of us interfaith leaders have gathered today, and we have expressed that war and violence are not the solution to any problem. Through dialogue, peace can be achieved; problems can be solved through open discussion. We all wish for the good life of the Dalai Lama and emphasise that religion teaches us connection, not division. Violence in religion has no place, there can be no room for hate, fear, or hatred... We want 'Buddha', not 'Yuddh.'"

From July 2 to 4, Dharmshala will host a major three-day conference bringing together senior Buddhist monks, scholars, and representatives from various global Buddhist traditions on the occasion of the 90th Birthday of the Dalai Lama.

The event is expected to conclude with a highly anticipated address by the Dalai Lama, during which he is likely to provide long-awaited clarity on the future of the Tibetan reincarnation tradition and his own succession plans.

Meanwhile, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will organise a special event on July 13 at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi to celebrate the birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama. (ANI)

