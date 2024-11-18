Helsinki, Nov 18 (AP) A submarine data communications cable across the Baltic Sea between Finland and Germany has broken and the cause for the disruption is being investigated, Finnish authorities said Monday.

The Finnish state-controlled data services provider, Cinia, said “a fault" was detected Monday in the C-Lion1 cable that runs nearly 1.200 kilometers from the Finnish capital, Helsinki, to the German port city of Rostock.

Also Read | Joe Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike inside Russia With US Long-Range Weapons.

Cinia said Finland's international data and telecommunications connections are secured by running them through several routes, and the effects of a single cable failure would depend on the security level of service providers' connections.

The C-Lion1, commissioned in 2016, is Finland's only data communications cable that runs from the Nordic country directly to central Europe, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

Also Read | Daksh Gupta, CEO of AI Tech Company Greptile, Says He Received Death Threats Over His Social Media Post Promoting 9 AM to 11 PM Work Hours Including Saturdays, Sundays.

Finnish media outlets noted that the cable's route to Germany runs in the vicinity of the two NordStream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany that aren't currently functioning. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)