Balochistan [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): In the recent intra-party elections on Sunday, Dawood Shah Kakar has been elected as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan President, as per reports by ARY News.

According to the announcement made by the party's Chief Election Commissioner, Rauf Hassan, Dawood Shah Kakar secured victory with a margin of 10 votes. "Dawood Shah Kakar gathered 445 votes, surpassing former provincial president Munir Baloch, who managed to secure 435 votes," stated Rauf Hassan.

Notably, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had already been elected unopposed as the Chairman of PTI, with other contenders withdrawing from the intra-party elections on February 29, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, Omar Ayub secured the position of General Secretary unopposed, and Yasmeen Rashid emerged as the President of PTI's Punjab chapter.

According to the ARY News, after the withdrawal phase, the PTI declared Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub as the top two positions within the party.

Additionally, Ali Amin Gandapur and Haleem Adil Sheikh confirmed the positions of Presidents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively, through an unopposed election process.

On December 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan made a decision to strip PTI of its electoral symbol 'bat' following a petition filed by founding member Akbar S Babar challenging the intra-party elections' conformity with the rules.

"The PTI has scheduled its intra-party polls post the general election of 2024, considering the engagement of party members in their respective election campaigns," the statement read.

The election of Dawood Kakar as PTI Balochistan President signifies a significant development within the party's provincial structure, setting the tone for future political dynamics in the region.(ANI)

