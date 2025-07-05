Karachi, Jul 5 (PTI) The death toll from a collapsed old residential building in Karachi's Lyari area climbed to 19 on Saturday, with rescue teams fearing the casualties could rise further as an operation to clear the debris is still underway.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Leghari said that the rescue teams had recovered 19 bodies so far while six injured were being treated in hospital.

“Unfortunately, rescue teams who have been working since yesterday afternoon fear there are more bodies under the debris and rubble of the building and the casualties will increase,” he said.

The five-storey building in the Baghdadi area of Lyari collapsed on Friday. Initially Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab told the media at the incident site that seven bodies had been recovered and the injured were moved to hospital.

The building was on the list of dilapidated buildings in the old areas of Karachi. Leghari said there were 22 old buildings out of which 16 had been vacated by the authorities but six still remained occupied by residents who didn't want to leave.

The official said the rescue operation will continue for another 10-12 hours.

Lyari is one of Karachi's most congested low-lying and low income areas.

Earlier this week, 22 people had been rescued from an old building in the Soldier Bazar area when a portion of it collapsed leaving residents trapped on the upper floor.

The provincial government has declared some 570 buildings in the old Karachi areas as dangerous and asked residents to evacuate them.

