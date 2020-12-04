Brasilia [Brazil], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 755 to 175,270 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 50,434 to 6,487,084.

Also Read | US Records More Than 210,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on December 4, 2020.

Brazil comes third on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 14.1 million and 9.5 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 65.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US Files Lawsuit Against Facebook for ‘Favouring’ Immigrants over US Workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)