With 36,594 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 95,71,559With 540 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,39,188. Total active cases at 4,16,082Total discharged cases at 90,16,289 with 42,916 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.
Thiruvananthapuram Airport suspends operations from 10 am to 6 pm for today in the wake of a cyclone warning. Airlines advised rescheduling services as per the convenience of passengers. Airport operations will remain open for any emergency situation: Airport officials.
Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins.
US records more than 210,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests.
Mumbai, December 4: Tuticorin airport in Tamil Nadu will remain closed due to Cyclone Burevi. All the operations of Tuticorin Airport have been suspended till 12 pm today as a precautionary measure.
The fourth round of meeting between the Centre and leaders of farm unions representing farmers protesting against recently enacted farm laws concluded on Thursday evening. The meeting was held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The next meeting will be held on December 5.
No night curfew would be implemented in the national capital or any part of it, for now, the Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The submission came days after the government counsel had told the bench that a decision on curbs during the night hours was under consideration.
