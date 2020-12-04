Mumbai, December 4: Tuticorin airport in Tamil Nadu will remain closed due to Cyclone Burevi. All the operations of Tuticorin Airport have been suspended till 12 pm today as a precautionary measure.

The fourth round of meeting between the Centre and leaders of farm unions representing farmers protesting against recently enacted farm laws concluded on Thursday evening. The meeting was held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The next meeting will be held on December 5.

No night curfew would be implemented in the national capital or any part of it, for now, the Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The submission came days after the government counsel had told the bench that a decision on curbs during the night hours was under consideration.

