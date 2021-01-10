Madrid [Spain], January 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll in Spain from the storm Filomena, which unleashed the heaviest snowfall on the Iberian peninsula in 50 years, has increased to four people, the country's law enforcement said.

Earlier, the interior ministry reported three victims of the natural disaster.

According to the local police, a homeless person froze to death in the country's northern province of Zaragoza.

Madrid's main transportation arteries have been paralyzed since Late on Friday while scores of flights and trains have been canceled or delayed. Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said the situation would get worse in the coming hours and admitted that the snowfall was much stronger than predicted. Abalos said that workers have been clearing airport runways and railroad tracks round the clock.

Snow cover in some areas of Madrid and the region has already reached 60 centimeters (24 inches). According to forecasts, snowfall will continue until Sunday. (ANI/Sputnik)

