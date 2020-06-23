Moscow, Jun 23 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and the two leaders held discussions on the bilateral relationship, regional issues, and reviewed the India-Russia defence cooperation.

Singh arrived here on a three-day visit on Tuesday at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 7.4 on Richter Scale Hits Oaxaca in Mexico: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

"India and Russia enjoy Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and defence relationship is one of its important pillars," Singh said.

The defence minister and the Russian deputy prime minister reviewed the India-Russia defence cooperation.

Also Read | India's Candidacy For UNSC Permanent Seat Supported by Us, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Their discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional issues were very positive and productive," an official statement said.

Borisov is the co-chair of the Inter-Governmental Commission with India on Trade and Economic and Scientific Cooperation. He also co-chairs with Singh the High Level Committee on Science and Technology.

During his meeting with Borisov, Singh conveyed that New Delhi would look forward to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year.

He also conveyed his greetings for the solemn ceremonies of the 75th Victory Day and congratulated the "friendly" people of Russia, specially the veterans, who have contributed to the common security of India and Russia, the statement said.

Earlier this morning, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar held discussions with his counterpart Deputy Defence Minister Col General Alexander Fomin. They discussed bilateral defence cooperation issues and issues of regional development, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)