Rome [Italy], April 16 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited Rome from April 14-15, 2025, to strengthen India-Italy defence ties. During his official visit, he called on Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, where the two leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at advancing defence cooperation, a crucial pillar of the India-Italy strategic partnership, the Ministry of Defence reported in a press release.

Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the 11th India-Italy Joint Defence Committee meeting with his Italian counterpart, Secretary General of Defence Luisa Riccardi. The meeting focused on various aspects of defence, security, and industrial cooperation, including maritime cooperation and information-sharing arrangements between the two nations.

The talks highlighted the importance of the Trans Regional Maritime Network, with particular attention paid to the situation in the Red Sea and the Western Indian Ocean Region.

A key emphasis during the discussions was on closer collaboration in technology and armament production. Defence Secretary Singh underscored the priority India places on these areas, particularly as part of India's broader efforts to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem.

He pointed out that the Government of India has been actively fostering a conducive environment for defence production and innovation through targeted policy reforms. India has developed a robust innovation and industrial ecosystem, making significant strides in advancing its defence capabilities, as per the press release.

In a keynote address during the India-Italy Defence Industry Roundtable, Rajesh Kumar Singh elaborated on the transformative changes in the Indian defence industry, particularly in recent years.

He highlighted the government's progressive reforms aimed at creating a transparent, predictable, and business-friendly environment for the defence sector. These reforms have been instrumental in making India an attractive destination for defence industry growth.

As part of the visit, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD).

This MoU marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the defence industries of both countries, fostering closer business-to-business (B2B) relationships, the press release stated.

Rajesh Kumar Singh was accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Defence, including senior officials from the Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production. A substantial delegation from SIDM also accompanied the Defence Secretary, with the aim of fostering deeper industry connections and promoting collaboration between Indian and Italian defence sectors. (ANI)

