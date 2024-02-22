New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Foreign Minister of Albania, Igli Hasani, called India a 'major international player' on Thursday, saying one of his main priorities was to increase engagement with India.

Speaking to ANI, Hasani said he is not in the national capital to only take part in the Raisina Dialogue but also to have discussions on India-Albania cooperation.

"One of the first things that I put as the main priority as the foreign minister of Albania was to increase the engagement with India, a major international player, and increase the opportunities of working with the Indian people," he said.

"I'm here not only to take part in the Raisina forum,... but also to discuss with your foreign minister and my colleagues from the foreign ministry how we can cooperate and collaborate in politics and in terms of people-to-people engagement. Albania will soon reopen its embassy here in Delhi..." he added.

Earlier, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with his counterpart from Albania.

In the meeting, Jaishankar and Igli Hasani spoke about developing economic contacts. Jaishankar stated that it was Hasani's first visit to India.

"Welcomed FM @IgliHasani of Albania on his first visit to India. Spoke about developing our economic contacts," Jaishankar posted on X.

The Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community, is being held in India from February 21-23. It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue on February 21. Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the inaugural session as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Slovakia, Ghana and Tanzania and discussed cooperation with both countries in multiple sectors.

Jaishankar held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and assessed the progress of India-Ghana bilateral cooperation, especially the development partnership.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet FM @AyorkorBotchwey of Ghana on #Raisina Dialogue2024 sidelines. Assessed the progress of our bilateral cooperation, especially development partnership. Also spoke about the need to reform the Commonwealth."

Additionally, EAM Jaishankar assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation between India and Tanzania with his Tanzania counterpart, January Makamba as well. (ANI)

