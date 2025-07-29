Washington, Jul 29 (AP) Senate Democrats are imploring the Trump administration to address the suffering and starvation in Gaza. More than three dozen senators signed a letter Tuesday urging the resumption of ceasefire talks and sharply criticising an Israeli-backed American organisation created to distribute food.

Their letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff says the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation created with backing from the Trump administration has “failed to address the deepening humanitarian crisis and contributed to an unacceptable and mounting civilian death toll around the organisation's sites”.

Trump on Monday expressed concern about the worsening humanitarian situation and broke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that people are not starving in the Gaza Strip. But it is unclear how Trump will proceed. (AP)

